Malawi: Child Abuser Jailed 12 Years IHL in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — Lilongwe Magistrate's Court Monday sentenced Shupi Mitambo, 25, to 12 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for acts intended to cause grievous harm contrary to Section 235 (a) of the Penal Code.

According to Lingadzi Police Spokesperson, Salome Zgambo, the Court heard through State Prosecutor Inspector, Grace Mafosha that on June 27, 2020 Mitambo beat up his two-year-old step son for mixing cooked beans with Nsima.

"The victim's mother prepared Nsima for her husband and left for other chores leaving the child inside the house.

"When the husband entered into the house, he found that the child had mixed nsima with the only remaining beans in the pot. This angered the accused person who in return bit up the child severely," she said.

Mafosha told the Court that Mitambo threatened his wife not to tell anyone about the incident that if she does so, he would also beat her up.

The Prosecutor told the Court that it was not the first time the accused had done such a barbaric act to the step son.

Mafosha said that the accused used to beat up the victim and refuse to take him to hospital, but rather rubbing the victim's wounds with salt for fear of being arrested.

"It took the effort of the landlord to report the matter to police seeing how the child was badly hurt. Apart from being beaten, the poor child was also scolded with hot water on his left leg," she said.

Mitambo pleaded guilty.

The Prosecutor asked the Court to give give a stiffer punishment to deter other would-be offenders.

In mitigation, Mitambo told the Court that he realized his mistakes and that he had learnt a lesson.

He pleaded with the Court for leniency because he was the first offender and that he did not waste court's time.

First Grade Magistrate, Shyreen Chirwa said the act of the convict was not to install good deed to the child, but rather to kill.

"A lot of children are facing different kinds of abuses by their step parents out there and the convict was supposed to protect the child without considering whether he is his biological child or not, hence I slapped him to 12 years IHL," she pointed out.

Mitambo, 25, hails from Ndaona Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Dambo in Neno district.