Malawi: One Killed in Lilongwe Hit-and-Run

15 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blessings Kapina

Lilongwe — One person died Sunday evening in Lilongwe after being hit by an unidentified vehicle along By-pass Road.

According to Lilongwe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant, Foster Benjamin, the deceased, who is yet to be identified, met his fate at about 18:40 hours near Minga Community Day Secondary School.

"It is believed that the deceased was crossing the road from right to left side. In the process, he was hit by a vehicle that was heading towards Likuni Roundabout from Bunda Roundabout.

"The impact left the pedestrian seriously injured and later died while receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital and he is said to have succumbed to severe head injuries," he said.

Benjamin said that the same evening, an unidentified man was seriously injured in a road accident along Kamuzu Procession Road.

He was hit by a Toyota Vox registration number BU 8607 driven by 55-year-old Allan Kumwenda.

Kumwenda was on the route from Bunda Roundabout when he slammed into an unidentified pedestrian at Walkers.

Police are urging road users to adhere to road safety and regulations to avoid accidents.

