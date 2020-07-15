Tanzania: Yanga's Heavy Defeat Raises Many Questions

Young Africans on Sunday went down 1-4 to their traditional rivals, Simba Sports Club in their heaviest defeat in 44 years during their semifinal of the Federation Cup.

In fact, had Simba settled, Young Africans could have gone down by more than six goals as Simba players fluffed several scoring chances that had come their way. The last time Young Africans received such thrashing was in 2012 when they were thrashed 5-0 in a Mainland Premier League match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba also registered big win margin against their traditional rivals' way back in 1976, during the club's leadership crisis when they were thrashed 6-0. The club went on to split down the middle with the cream of the players that included ball juggler, Sunday Manara, went on to form a team which would later become known as Pan African Sports.

The newly formed club would go on to operate for over a decade before the players quietly returned to the bonafide club where they have been ever since. After Sunday's heavy defeat, Young Africans will certainly have to do something about their team which is full of players who should not be playing in the club of such magnitude.

It was clear for all and sundry that Young Africans' problem had nothing to do with coaching, but rather the calibre of the players they have. The pedigree of Young Africans players is nowhere near that of Simba and this goes down to nothing but to the recruitment of the players.

I could not believe it that this was the same team that had edged out Simba in their second and last match of the Mainland Premier League. But for some of us who have known both clubs for over 50 years, the question we asked ourselves was; is all well at the Jangwani Street?

For, whenever either of the two soccer giants are embroiled in a crisis, there are always possibilities of players being used by those involved in throwing spanners in the work. And, it becomes easier for such a thing to happen if players were recruited by different forces in the club.

And it is usually the different forces who tend to use the players to bring about leverage on the leadership. W as Young Africans' heavy defeat on Sunday a result of such a problem or was it simply a question of the club having weaker players?

If the problem was a result of the club having weaker players than their arch rivals, then the management needs to go back to the drawing board. And the best thing is to review their investment policy coupled with club ownership. Young Africans need to change, because times have changed.

You cannot do well today without money. The earlier they realize that the better. But if it is a result of brewing crisis in the club, then efforts need to be made to find out the genesis of the problem before it is too late. Young Africans need not be reminded what club crises could lead to.

They have already been there! However, noting Young Africans' performance this season, I tend to believe that the question of pedigree of players is likely to be the main cause of the club's heavy defeat on Sunday. Since the start of the local premier league, Young Africans have been struggling in their matches.

Yet before the start of the league, fans from both sides of the divide were made to believe by the local media that the club had bought the right crop of the players. Unfortunately, it did not take long before we started to witness the club's limping in their matches sometimes against nondescript sides in the league.

However, we had doubts over the weakness of the club's players when they fought from behind to draw against their traditional rivals, Simba in their first round of the league. And in the second round, Young Africans beat Simba 1-0. But the 1-4 defeat on Sunday raises more questions than answers over the state of the Jangwani Street club.

During the last local premier league, I wrote in one of my sports columns over the dire need for Young Africans to change the structure of their club to emulate that of their rivals. I had tried to talk them into allowing heavy investment in the club more or less in the same way Simba have done.

I made the foregoing suggestions after Young Africans were defeated by their arch rivals two years in succession. D uring all the while, Young Africans were outplayed in each and every department and it was clear that the kind of players they had could not in any way be compared to what their rivals had.

Simply put, the pedigree of Young Africans' players was far lower than what their arch rivals had and it all translated in nothing but money. Given the kind of heavy investment Simba had made through their new structure of club's management, they had more money to buy better players locally and internationally.

It was also not surprising that even continentally, Simba went on to do better in the Champions League when they went beyond the group stages of the tournament.

This was the first time Tanzania had done well in the continental clubs tournaments since 1993 when Simba were beaten in the CAF Cup final played at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam against Stella Abidjan from the Ivory Coast. Since 1993, both Simba and have failed to reach the far.

However, both Simba and Young Africans managed to reach group stage of the continental club tournaments. But in most cases, the two teams have been struggling due to a variety of reasons which includes the pedigree of their players most of whom are not scientifically prepared.

But after Sunday's heavy defeat, I'm quite sure Young Africans will seriously consider the need to invest more in the club through the introduction businessmen and women in the club. Since they have support from GSM, one hopes that the defeat will present them with the opportunity of working with GSM through the lines of their traditional rivals or even better.

We all need a very strong Young Africans to challenge Simba if we want to change the present face of soccer in the country. A stronger Young Africans will force their arch rivals to work harder and transform their club into a better team.