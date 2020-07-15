Tanzania: Pharmacy, Retail Shops Urged to Sell Condoms

IN efforts to control the spread of HIV/AIDS and STIs, retail shops, including pharmacies have been urged to distribute or sell condoms here.

The call was made by health officers after continued complaints from some members of the public on difficulties they experience in finding condoms in shops in Zanzibar city and towns in Pemba Islands.

Although HIV prevalence in Zanzibar is below 0.4 per cent, there has been an increase in risk groups, such as people engaged in commercial sex and drug users.

In separate comments at the media training on 'Health as Human Right,' Mr Sihaba Saadat Iddi from Zanzibar Aids Commission (ZAC) and Ms Fatma Mbwana Hamad from the Ministry of Health's 'Zanzibar Integrated HIV, Hepatitis, TB and Leprosy Programme (ZIHHTLP) admitted to editors that there was a problem in getting condoms.

"Lack of condoms in supermarkets and shelves in many shops and pharmacies in Zanzibar is just because of misconception. The traders think that displaying and selling condoms promotes adultery and fornication, acts prohibited in religions and culture," Mr Iddi said.

He said that they organized a meeting with owners of retail shops, over-the-counter, and pharmacies to assure them that selling condoms "is just like selling other family planning contraceptives and other commodities. We requested them to have the condoms in their shops."

Medical research shows that correct and consistent use of male and female condoms during vaginal or anal sex can protect people against the spread of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), including HIV.

The health officers said that they have a big stock of condoms, asking hotels and guest houses to collect them free of charge from the ZAC, because they need to be used before they expire.

Condoms are also used in family planning.

Many people in Zanzibar still consider it immoral to talk about condoms and sex in public, and that condoms promote sex among youths before marriage, and despite the relatively wide awareness, they view those who ask for condoms as 'sinners.'