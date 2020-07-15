Nigeria: APC Will Reclaim Edo, Sylva Vows

Abuja — The Minister of Petroleum and the Chairman of Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national campaign council of the Edo State governorship election, Mr. Timipre Sylva, has vowed that the ruling party would win the forthcoming election in the state.

Sylva stated this yesterday after the inaugural meeting of the committee held at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He said nobody should entertain any fear because Edo State would become an APC state soon.

The minister stressed that every member of the party from the South-south has reached a consensus that the state being the only state the party has in the zone would be reclaimed.

Sylva stated: "You are very correct that all of us in the South-south region believe that this election must be won. Edo is our only APC state in the region. A few months ago, you are all aware that they took Bayelsa State from us after we won the election from the back-door. And now, through the back door again, they have taken Edo State.

"But luckily, we have the opportunity of reclaiming Edo State in a few weeks from now, and every South-south APC member is of the consensus that we must reclaim APC, because that is our toll-hold in the region and therefore we are all geared up.

"We will all go to Edo State, with the assurance that you should not entertain any fear or doubt that Edo will be an APC state very soon in the next election."

Asked if the party can match the incumbent governor financially to be able to win the election, the minister said: "Election is not all about finance. First if you say the power of incumbency, it is an APC incumbency that has been stolen by the PDP. We are in touch with our people in Edo State, and we know that we are the dominant party in the state and we are going to win this election."

Meanwhile, the National Youth Leadership of APC has commenced projects inspection in APC controlled states, even as it commended the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, over the developmental projects he has executed in the state.

The youths, made up of the Deputy National Youth Leader, Hon. Afeez Bolaji Repete, and all the zonal youth leaders also called on the APC governors for their support in the states' tour.

Repete stated: "As youth leaders of our party, APC, we have just visited the Ondo State to access the present achievements of the governor. We are impressed with what we saw as developmental projects.

"We are using the opportunity to call on other states governors to give us the necessary support as we intend to embark on project inspection in all the APC controlled states."