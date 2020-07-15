Namibia: Namdeb Opens COVID-19 Testing Facility

15 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

Namdeb has established and opened a fully-fledged testing facility at Oranjemund in response to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Since the pandemic's outbreak, Covid-19 tests were only being administered through accredited laboratories.

In a press statement, Namdeb spokesperson Shangelao Ndadi said the laboratory facility was completed in record time and has passed all validation tests, which were conducted by reputable external service providers.

The testing facility was approved on 10 July after the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) carried out rigorous assessments.

"The establishment of the facility is timeous, given the current scourge of Covid-19 cases within the country and the limited testing capacity," said Ndadi.

Ndadi further added the Namdeb hospital has put in place a policy framework that would serve as a term of reference in providing guidance to staff and the Oranjemund community in dealing with suspected cases of Covid-19.

"All tests conducted will be reported to the relevant authorities in line with established protocols and will form part of the national statistics on Covid-19," explained Ndadi.

The establishment of the facility forms part of a comprehensive plan by the company to safeguard the health and safety of Namdeb employees and support the local community.

In addition to the testing facility, the company has been instrumental in availing and setting up of isolation units in Oranjemund and Lüderitz.

The company also procured essential medical equipment such as ventilators, beds and testing equipment.

"Whilst the facility is very important to ensure and manage the Covid-19 pandemic in the business, the company is honoured to assist the community and the country at large in alleviating some of the pressure in conducting tests," said Namdeb CEO Riaan Burger. -mamakali@nepc.com

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.