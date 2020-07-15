South Africa: Ambulance Scooters Saga - 'We Showed the Minister the Wrong Vehicles'

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has admitted it showed the wrong motorcycles to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, in an elaborate display that included the MEC for Health, Sindiswa Gomba, and Mkhize taking rides around a parking lot in the scooter ambulances.

"We wanted to show the minister what is possible. We did not intentionally deceive him."

This was how Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana explained why they showed the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, scooter ambulances instead of the mobile clinics they had bought for R10-million.

The presentation using ambulance scooters was subsequently repeated at Mooiplaas near King William's Town where a television crew was invited to record how patients can be transported in the scooter ambulances that the department did not order.

Brian Harmse, the owner of Fabkomp, the company that won the tender to provide mobile clinics, confirmed in a report to the health committee of the Eastern Cape legislature that he was told by the department to bring the motorcycle ambulances to the launch as he only had one mobile clinic available. He confirmed that the department had never ordered the motorcycle ambulances and that those used in the launch were...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
