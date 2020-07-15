South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Engages Consultation With All Stakeholders in Basic Education Sector

press release

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga, will engage in broad consultations with all stakeholders in the basic education sector.

The purpose of the meetings will be to obtain input on the issue regarding the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to schools. The consultation in the sector will be concluded on Friday.

The engagements will inform the Ministers proposals to the Cabinet at the weekend. Once all the engagements have been concluded an announcement will be made.

We wish to restate that the decision to reopen schools was taken by Cabinet after extensive consultation which culminated in the phased approach to the resumption of duty in the sector.

Schools remain open until further notice.