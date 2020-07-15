Africa: Tunisia Ranks 2nd in Africa According to 2020 Environmental Performance Index

15 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia ranked 2nd in Africa and 71st globally in the 2020 edition of the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), which analyses environmental policies around the world, recently published by Yale and Columbia Universities.

This 2020 EPI ranks 180 countries, 51 of which are African, on environmental health and ecosystem vitality. These indicators provide a gauge at a national scale of how close countries are to established environmental policy targets.

Using 32 performance indicators across 11 issue categories, the EPI offers a scorecard that highlights leaders and laggards in environmental performance and provides practical guidance for countries that aspire to move toward a sustainable future.

At the world level, Denmark tops the rankings, followed by Luxembourg (2nd), Switzerland (3rd), the United Kingdom (4th) and France (5th).

In Africa, the Seychelles is in the lead in Africa (38th in the world), followed by Tunisia (71st in the world), Gabon (76th in the world), Mauritius (82nd in the world) and Algeria (84th in the world).

Egypt ranks 6th in Africa (94th worldwide), followed by South Africa (95th worldwide), Morocco (100th worldwide), Botswana (103rd worldwide) and Namibia (104th worldwide).

At the continental level, the worst scores are for Côte d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Globally, the worst scores are held by Afghanistan (178th ), Myanmar (179th ) and Liberia (180th).

The EPI is jointly developed by Yale and Columbia Universities in response to a request from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

