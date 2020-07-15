South Africa: MEC David Maynier On Launch of Tourism Product Development Fund

press release

We are excited to announce the launch of the Tourism Product Development Fund which commits a total of R5 million to support new or existing tourism products and experiences in the Western Cape.

The Tourism Product Development Fund is one of the many ways we are working hard to support the tourism sector, which has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and is facing significant job losses in the Western Cape.

Innovation and adaptability through product and market diversification is more important now than ever as tourism businesses and destinations try to build resilience during these tough times, and prepare new products for visitors to enjoy when we are ready to open again in the Western Cape.

Offering travellers tourism experiences that differentiate the Western Cape from other destinations will be important to our economic recovery and how we will market our tourism offering both domestically and internationally.

And so, the Tourism Product Development Fund aims to support those products and experiences that are most unique, such as cultural and heritage experiences or hyperlocal food and dining attractions that can only be experienced in the Western Cape.

Tourism is a major contributor to the economy and employment in the Western Cape. Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis in the Western Cape, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism and I have been engaging actively with the tourism industry to understand the impact of Covid-19 and to work with them to prepare the industry to be able to open safely and responsibly.

I would like to encourage all interested tourism businesses and organisations to apply. We look forward to receiving your submissions.