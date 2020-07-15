South Africa: Higher Education Department Reallocates R4 Billion to 'COVID-19 Activities'

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Budget cuts mean the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation will spend less on infrastructure grants and operational subsidies at TVET colleges and universities, a parliamentary committee heard on Tuesday.

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation told the higher education committee on Tuesday that about R4-billion has been reallocated "towards Covid-19 activities".

With the reopening of campuses, institutions have had to redirect funds to ensure that there are enough screening stations on campuses and residences and that students who require laptops and other learning materials in rural areas are able to access them.

The department's chief financial officer, Theuns Tredoux, told the committee that about R6-billion was suspended from the department's budget. From R6-billion, R4.9-billion was reallocated. The R6-billion had been earmarked to go towards TVET operational subsidies, university block grants and infrastructure grants for TVET colleges and universities.

"The purpose of the reallocation of funds is to cater for the reprioritised expenditure towards addressing Covid-19 related activities, including student support," Tredoux told the committee.

Of the R4.9-billion, R2.5-million will go to NSFAS subsidies, particularly towards devices for students, R2.1-million will go towards university block grants, R162,000 will go towards TVET college operational subsidies, R210,000 will go...

