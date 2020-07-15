South Africa: The PSL's Juggling Act - Lives v Livelihoods

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Since football was suspended in South Africa in March, stakeholders in the game have worked behind closed doors to ensure that the season concludes in a safe manner during the coronavirus pandemic.

Return to play

Following the statement by Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza on Monday, where he confirmed Gauteng as the venue that would host the "bio-bubble" controlled environment for the completion of the season, the South African Football Association (Safa) confirmed that football action will resume in the first week of August.

Safa, which supplies the PSL with referees, met their Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) counterparts on Monday 13 July to iron out outstanding issues in relation to a safe return to play for football in the country.

"The 110 match officials will be subjected to medical and mandatory fitness tests. The medical examination specifically entails testing for Covid-19, and those who test negative would be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day fitness test under the guidance of the Fifa approved fitness trainer," said Safa in the post-meeting statement.

Balancing act

"We're balancing so many sensitive areas of lives and livelihoods."

These were the words of Khoza when he spoke for the first time since announcing...

