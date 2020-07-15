South Africa: Dispute Over Graaff-Reinet Drought Grant Millions As Mayor Insists the Money Did Not Disappear

analysis

Deon de Vos, the mayor of the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality, based in Graaff-Reinet, is insisting that R25m of a drought grant has not disappeared, but was merely not spent in the financial year. In a terse statement on Monday, the Auditor-General's office said the municipality was aware of the conflict resolution mechanisms related to its work and that it was standing by its finding -- that when it looked for the bulk of the drought grant, it 'was missing'.

As Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality Mayor Deon de Vos insisted that R25-million of a R30-million drought grant did not disappear, the Auditor-General's office said on Monday it would not withdraw its statement that it could not find the funds when it was auditing the municipality.

De Vos said the municipality received an allocation for drought relief funding of R30,020,060 during the 2018/2019 financial year.

At the time, the region was in the grip of a crippling doubt that led to severe water shortages.

"This allocation was received on 28th March 2019. Due to the various supply chain regulations and laws it was impossible to spend the full allocation by financial year end, 30th June 2019," he said.

In...