South Africa: Receiving Food Parcels - 'It Depends On Who You Know'

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Angus Begg

Many households in the rural areas of KZN don't have enough food - and they aren't receiving the promised food parcels.

Sister Priscilla Dlamini of Holy Cross Hospice, in the Ongoye hills between Mtunzini and Empangeni, says whether or not the needy and desperate receive a food parcel in the Covid-19 lockdown depends not on their need, but on personalities, and in some areas, which political party they support.

In the deeply rural parts of northern Kwazulu-Natal, Sister Priscilla is regarded by some aid workers in the same light as Mother Teresa, feeding those without in this critical time of Covid-19. Beyond her 16-bed hospice, she has single-handedly also established a feeding centre and three creches, "because the people get nothing there".

Ingwavuma. Enough pots, but not enough food. (Photo: Ilan Ossendrywer)

Not because they are forgotten. "I made 10 applications for Covid food parcels", says Sister Priscilla, "nothing came our way".

This Catholic nun says she "officially" services a roughly 50 square kilometre block, albeit without government assistance, but that she feeds people as far north as Jozini, the widespread and deeply rural Umkhanyakude District Municipality, and even west to former president Jacob Zuma's heartland of Nkandla - "wherever...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.