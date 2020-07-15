South Africa: Receiving Food Parcels - 'It Depends On Who You Know'

analysis

Many households in the rural areas of KZN don't have enough food - and they aren't receiving the promised food parcels.

Sister Priscilla Dlamini of Holy Cross Hospice, in the Ongoye hills between Mtunzini and Empangeni, says whether or not the needy and desperate receive a food parcel in the Covid-19 lockdown depends not on their need, but on personalities, and in some areas, which political party they support.

In the deeply rural parts of northern Kwazulu-Natal, Sister Priscilla is regarded by some aid workers in the same light as Mother Teresa, feeding those without in this critical time of Covid-19. Beyond her 16-bed hospice, she has single-handedly also established a feeding centre and three creches, "because the people get nothing there".

Ingwavuma. Enough pots, but not enough food. (Photo: Ilan Ossendrywer)

Not because they are forgotten. "I made 10 applications for Covid food parcels", says Sister Priscilla, "nothing came our way".

This Catholic nun says she "officially" services a roughly 50 square kilometre block, albeit without government assistance, but that she feeds people as far north as Jozini, the widespread and deeply rural Umkhanyakude District Municipality, and even west to former president Jacob Zuma's heartland of Nkandla - "wherever...