South Africa: Soweto - Winter Cold and the Pandemic Deter Mourners for Madiba's Daughter

analysis

Under normal - pre-Covid-19 - circumstances, the death of a Mandela would draw crowds well ahead of the funeral. In the pandemic winter, a few neighbours mourned privately and bemoaned the virus that made it so.

The streets were not overflowing as they had been after struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death, and the neighbourhood was unsettlingly quiet. The morning after the death of Zindzi Mandela, Soweto was filled with only the songs of birds and the gently creaking trees in the wind.

A few cars drove past Madikizela-Mandela's house, but none of them stopped to eject mourners at the gate.

While there appeared to be no visible mourners on Tuesday, the number of men keeping guard at the gate gradually increased. But as the morning lengthened, the cold weather and battering wind worsened and some of the men got in their cars and drove off, leaving the quiet place to the mercy of a few journalists and four men who remained at the gates.

"I was not well acquainted with the Mandelas. I know of their prominence but I would hear stories about them from my parents," said a neighbour who added that she was not surprised that there were...