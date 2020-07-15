South Africa: Kagisanong and Dealesville Police Stations Fully Operational

15 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Communities serviced by Kagisanong and Dealesville SAPS are informed that both police stations are now fully operational and the public can now access services at the stations.

The stations were temporarily closed for decontamination following incidents relating to members contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The buildings have since been decontaminated and affected members have been subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

All these processes were done through the advice and guidance of the Department of Health officials.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Solly Lesia encouraged members to follow all precautionary measures in place to ensure their safety at all times.

