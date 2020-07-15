South Africa: Put Down the Hammer - Govt Must Urgently Lower VAT to Save the Economy

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jordan Griffiths

Businesses in South Africa need rapid relief - as do consumers - and yet issues around tax rates were not thoroughly dealt with in the Adjustment Budget. It is critical that government begins rethinking the VAT rate and other corporate taxes immediately.

If all you have is a hammer, then you begin to treat everything as if it is a nail. This phrase was coined by psychologist Abraham Maslow to describe how cognitive bias can often lead one to rely too heavily on a familiar tool.

It is an apt way to describe how the government has approached thinking about containing the spread of Covid-19. Indeed, it is clear that the government only seems to have a single tool when it comes to its policy thinking about responding to the pandemic. That tool primarily revolves around some form of lockdown.

From a policy perspective, this is incredibly worrying because essentially you have a state apparatus which is trapped in this mode of thinking. Thus, as the government encounters challenges, it cannot think any further than merely implementing the harshest and most restrictive forms of intervention without any form of self-reflection or interrogation of their effectiveness and impact.

Bringing the hammer...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.