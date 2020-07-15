South Africa: Lomanyaneng and Mmabatho Police Stations Are Now Fully Operational After Temporary Closure

15 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities being serviced by Lomanyaneng and Mmabatho police stations are hereby informed that the two stations are now fully operational.

The stations were temporarily closed following Covid-19 positive cases.

The District Commissioner of Ngaka Mosiei Molema would like to thank the community for their patience. She also thanked the SAPS employees for their commitment during these challenging time and encouraged them to take precautionary measures to be safe at all times.

She further thanked the media for their cooperation and keeping communities informed about the temporary closure and reopening of the stations.

Members of the community are advised to ensure that they wear their face masks while visiting police stations for services.

