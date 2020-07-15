South Africa: COVID-19 and the Role of the Judiciary - Contradictions and Confusion

analysis

A recent series of judgments by courts on the Covid-19 disaster regulations have reached seemingly contradictory conclusions - the pending appeals will hopefully give welcome legal clarity.

Recently, the fictional Professor Balthazar ended his insightful opinion piece "Covid-19 regulations: two judgments, two imperfect documents" (Daily Maverick, 29 June) with the tantalising assertion:

"The most important question is whether Covid-19 will mark significant changes in the role of the judiciary as the country moves out of this pandemic."

Whatever does the esteemed anonymous legal mind mean? Why would he suggest that major changes may lie ahead for the judiciary?

A recent series of judgments by courts reaching seemingly contradictory conclusions has had a threefold impact. First, some court decisions are perceived as not adequately respecting the separation of powers doctrine between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary. Second (and concomitantly), the courts are not always seen to be independent, seemingly favouring those who attack government policy or legislation. And third, this perception undermines the authority of the judiciary and therefore the rule of law - the basis upon which the ultimate authority of the Constitution rests.

In Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association v The President of the RSA and Another (FITA),...