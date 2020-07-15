South Africa: COVID-19 and the Role of the Judiciary - Contradictions and Confusion

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Pienaar, Michael Cosser and Narnia Bohler-Muller

A recent series of judgments by courts on the Covid-19 disaster regulations have reached seemingly contradictory conclusions - the pending appeals will hopefully give welcome legal clarity.

Recently, the fictional Professor Balthazar ended his insightful opinion piece "Covid-19 regulations: two judgments, two imperfect documents" (Daily Maverick, 29 June) with the tantalising assertion:

"The most important question is whether Covid-19 will mark significant changes in the role of the judiciary as the country moves out of this pandemic."

Whatever does the esteemed anonymous legal mind mean? Why would he suggest that major changes may lie ahead for the judiciary?

A recent series of judgments by courts reaching seemingly contradictory conclusions has had a threefold impact. First, some court decisions are perceived as not adequately respecting the separation of powers doctrine between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary. Second (and concomitantly), the courts are not always seen to be independent, seemingly favouring those who attack government policy or legislation. And third, this perception undermines the authority of the judiciary and therefore the rule of law - the basis upon which the ultimate authority of the Constitution rests.

In Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association v The President of the RSA and Another (FITA),...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.