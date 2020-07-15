South Africa: Sasolburg Police Station Closed Due to COVID-19 Related Incidents

press release

The Community of Sasolburg is advised that the police station is closed due to a Covid-19 related incident after a member tested positive for the virus.

The Community Service Centres will temporarily operate from the Detectives offices in Riemland Street. The following numbers can be used to report any emergencies:

082 527 6787 CSC

082 525 2417 Acting Station Commander

071 671 8278 Detectives

082 607 3671 Detectives

The building will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure so as to inhibit the spread of the virus and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

The Community will be informed once the station is operational.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.