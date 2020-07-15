South Africa: Sasolburg Police Station Closed Due to COVID-19 Related Incidents

15 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Community of Sasolburg is advised that the police station is closed due to a Covid-19 related incident after a member tested positive for the virus.

The Community Service Centres will temporarily operate from the Detectives offices in Riemland Street. The following numbers can be used to report any emergencies:

082 527 6787 CSC

082 525 2417 Acting Station Commander

071 671 8278 Detectives

082 607 3671 Detectives

The building will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure so as to inhibit the spread of the virus and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

The Community will be informed once the station is operational.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.