South Africa: Eastern Cape Premier Raises Alarm Over Possible Shortage of N95 Masks for Health Workers

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says the province is having trouble acquiring vital personal protective equipment for frontline health workers.

The Eastern Cape is struggling to source N95 masks for its frontline health workers and has asked the national Department of Health to assist, Premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Monday 13 July.

He said they had about one to two weeks' of stock of other personal protective equipment and were monitoring the situation.

Mabuyane did not announce any further developments in the construction of field hospitals for the province, which was predicted to reach a peak number of infections by the last week in July. The province has a single field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay that was funded by the German government and Volkswagen in a joint project with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The chairperson of the health committee in the Eastern Cape legislature, Mxolisi Dimaza, said they would meet the Department of Public Works on Wednesday 15 July as they wanted field hospitals to be set up in renovated government buildings, but the Department of Health has put out a tender for tent hospitals and alternative building solutions.

"Stock levels...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

