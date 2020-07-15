South Africa: Another Firearm Recovered and Suspect Behind Bars

15 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police arrested a 55-year-old male for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at corner Wanderers and Plein Street on 14 July 2020 at 16:00.

A security guard was at work at Keten House building, corner Wanderers and Plein Street; when he went to his room he saw a male following him. He questioned him about what he wants there. He pulled out a firearm and pointed him; he screamed for help and the community came to his rescue.

Police were stopped on the street and they managed to apprehend the suspect. A firearm with live ammunition was recovered and a bunch of keys. Preliminary investigation revealed that a firearm was reported stolen in the Johannesburg Central Police on the 12 March 2020.

Investigation is under way and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.