South Africa: Another Firearm Recovered and Suspect Behind Bars

press release

Police arrested a 55-year-old male for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at corner Wanderers and Plein Street on 14 July 2020 at 16:00.

A security guard was at work at Keten House building, corner Wanderers and Plein Street; when he went to his room he saw a male following him. He questioned him about what he wants there. He pulled out a firearm and pointed him; he screamed for help and the community came to his rescue.

Police were stopped on the street and they managed to apprehend the suspect. A firearm with live ammunition was recovered and a bunch of keys. Preliminary investigation revealed that a firearm was reported stolen in the Johannesburg Central Police on the 12 March 2020.

Investigation is under way and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.