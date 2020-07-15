Uganda: Garang's Son Denies Reports About Quitting Machar's SPLM-Io

14 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Mabior Garang de Mabior, the eldest son of South Sudan's founding father, the late Dr John Garang de Mabior, has refuted media reports claiming that he has quit SPLM-IO.

SPLM-IO where Mabior is the chairman of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations, is led by the South Sudanese First Vice President Riek Machar.

A two-page statement allegedly signed by de Mabior circulated on social media on Tuesday claiming that he had announced his resignation from the SPLM-IO, accusing Dr Riek Machar of nepotism for the appointment of his wife Angelina Teny as the Minister of Defence plus failure to implement the security arrangements among other allegations.

However in a response to the false statement, titled, "Response to Allegations of my Resignation from SPLM/SPLA (IO)" de Mabior denounced the "mischief" adding that he would respond only for the sake of "our young men and women in the SPLA-IO" whom he does not want to be confused by this fabricated statement.

"What you are hearing - concerning my abandoning the peoples' Movement - is fake news and wishful thinking from the intellectual mercenaries of the NPTC regime in Juba. They feel threatened by our #nationalconversation - non-violent struggle," he said in the statement release on Tuesday afternoon.

"I shall write an opinion on this matter soon to show how asinine the whole idea even is. As for now, just dismiss it as propaganda from people who are 'ButHurt by how I have spanked them with the Buddha Palm of truth'," the statement further reads.

CLARIFICATION: A previous story we carried stated that Mabior Garang had resigned from SPLM-O. This however is not true as the story above shows. We apologise for the inconveniences caused.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.