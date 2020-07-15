Uganda: Garang's Son Denies Reports About Quitting Machar's SPLM-Io

Mabior Garang de Mabior, the eldest son of South Sudan's founding father, the late Dr John Garang de Mabior, has refuted media reports claiming that he has quit SPLM-IO.

SPLM-IO where Mabior is the chairman of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations, is led by the South Sudanese First Vice President Riek Machar.

A two-page statement allegedly signed by de Mabior circulated on social media on Tuesday claiming that he had announced his resignation from the SPLM-IO, accusing Dr Riek Machar of nepotism for the appointment of his wife Angelina Teny as the Minister of Defence plus failure to implement the security arrangements among other allegations.

However in a response to the false statement, titled, "Response to Allegations of my Resignation from SPLM/SPLA (IO)" de Mabior denounced the "mischief" adding that he would respond only for the sake of "our young men and women in the SPLA-IO" whom he does not want to be confused by this fabricated statement.

"What you are hearing - concerning my abandoning the peoples' Movement - is fake news and wishful thinking from the intellectual mercenaries of the NPTC regime in Juba. They feel threatened by our #nationalconversation - non-violent struggle," he said in the statement release on Tuesday afternoon.

"I shall write an opinion on this matter soon to show how asinine the whole idea even is. As for now, just dismiss it as propaganda from people who are 'ButHurt by how I have spanked them with the Buddha Palm of truth'," the statement further reads.

CLARIFICATION: A previous story we carried stated that Mabior Garang had resigned from SPLM-O. This however is not true as the story above shows. We apologise for the inconveniences caused.