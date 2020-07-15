Nigeria: Young President Organization Set to Shut Down Eti-Osa Isolation Centre

Blog

Donate World Class Medical Equipment to Lagos State

In an effort to help the community the Young President Organisation (YPO) Lagos Chapter approached the Lagos State Government and on March 31st, 2020 embarked on setting up a free public COVID-19 treatment and isolation center in Eti Osa LGA. Three weeks later on April 22nd 2020 the Eti Osa Isolation center at Landmark Village was handed over to the Lagos State Government for it to be integrated into the Statewide response for the COVID-19 Pandemic. On July 31st 2020, after over 3 months of operations, the Eti Osa Isolation Center will cease its activities in line with the agreement signed with the Lagos State Government.

The Eti OSa Isolation Center's sole purpose was to improve the capacity of the state to fight COVID-19 and thus save lives during the critical early stage of the pandemic. The 86-bed emergency treatment and isolation center in Eti-Osa catered for moderately to severely sick patients, with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High dependency Unit (HDU) and a general ward. The center is equipped with 6 ventilators, monitors, respirators, mobile X-ray, ultrasound and oxygen piping as well as all other auxiliary medical and non-medical facilities.

As the Center is closing down on July 31st 2020, YPO will donate world class medical equipment to Lagos State in order to contribute to the development of the health care system in the state now and for many years to come.

The facility is staffed with 97 clinical staff such as medical directors, doctors, intensivists, nurses, radiologists, physiotherapists, pharmacists, laboratory operators, bio medical engineers and 45 operational staff such as housekeepers, hygienists and support staff. Each of the 142 staff has undergone constant and regular training since the beginning of the center's operations in order to improve quality and build a word class health care ecosystem at the Eti Osa Isolation Center.

YPO is very proud to have contributed to the continuous capacity building of the health care workers and extremely grateful to the team of doctors, nurses and facilities personnel that worked tirelessly every day and night, to make sure lives were saved. The Eti Osa Isolation Center has treated over 310 patients, from every nationality and every walk of life. Every one of them was treated like a VIP patient and the excellent service and wonderful care was appreciated by everyone at the centre.

A very special and heart felt appreciation goes out to all the YPO members, spouses and our corporate and individual donors who collectively donated about Naira 1.2bn to make this center a reality, which for the most part went in to purchasing high end diagnostic, treatment and monitoring equipment which will be handed over to Lagos State to continue the good fight against this pandemic. Thank you to all our donors, this would have not been possible without you!

YPO is very thankful to the Lagos State Government for this unique collaboration which contributed to the narrative of saving lives in Lagos State. YPO believes that the Eti Osa Isolation center has changed the landscape of healthcare and the role of the private sector in healthcare in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole and hope there will be similar collaboration with the State in the future.

YPO is a community that believes that when a disaster strikes, leaders take action! We believe that we can and will make a difference, by creating social impact in our communities and supporting the Government and citizens of Nigeria.

Signed

Board of the YPO Lagos Chapter

About YPO

YPO (Young President Organization) is a global leadership community of over 29,000 business executives in over 130 countries who are driven by the belief that the world needs better leaders. YPO is a community of peer leaders committed to lifelong learning and idea exchange.

The YPO Lagos Chapter has a total of 102 members and 78 spouse/partner. YPO businesses have significant socio-economic relevance in the local and International markets.

The YPO Lagos Chapter represents the 3 major types/levels of businesses, ranging from entrepreneurial, family and multinationals across industries. The diversity in the culture and origins of our members/spouses in the Lagos Chapter, and the collective commitment to lifelong learning and coming together in time of need is our strength.

www.ypo.org