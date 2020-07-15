Western Sahara: Governments, Multinationals Called Upon to Cease Illegal Activities in Occupied Western Sahara

15 July 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Geneva — A group of international human rights organizations warned governments and multinational companies that by pursuing their economic activities in the occupied Sahrawi territories they support Morocco's occupation of Western Sahara and greatly affect the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination.

In a statement addressed to the 44th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the organizations recalled that the United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution on "Economic and other activities affecting the interests of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories," had expressed its concern about all those activities aimed at exploiting natural resources to the detriment of the interests of the inhabitants of those regions.

Based on this principle, the organizations stressed the need to "avoid any economic or other activities negatively affecting the interests of the Saharawi people," calling on "all governments to take the necessary measures in this regard in order to put an end to the illegal actions of companies that cause serious damage to the Saharawi people."

The statement also highlighted other decisions that ruled on the illegitimacy of such actions in occupied territories such as Western Sahara, the most recent of which was the decision of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) which ruled in February 2018 that the EU-Moroccan fisheries agreement is not applicable to Western Sahara. [/ecr] SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.