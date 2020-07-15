Western Sahara: Prensa Latina & Sps - Saharawi Ambassador Meets Prensa Latina's Officials

15 July 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Havana (Cuba) — the Sahrawi ambassador in Havana, Omar Bulsan, visited yesterday the Prensa Latina News Agency to exchange possible collaborations and agreements with the Saharawi News Agency, Sahara Press Service.

the Saharawi diplomat has broached his interlocutors on the latest developments on the Saharwi issue praising the noble and professional work of the Prensa Latina, founded 61 years ago by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the commander Ernesto Che Guevara and the Argentine journalist Jorge Ricardo Masetti. Bulsan.

For his part, the president of Prensa Latina, Luis Enrique González, appreciated the Ambassador's visit, expressing his willingness to cooperate with the Saharawi News Agency (SPS) in all the news media, which includes television, radio, social networks, publishing and others.

Luis Enrique went on saying "the Latin American Information Agency was designed to spread the truth not only about Cuba, but also of brother peoples such as the Sahrawi, with whom singular sympathy has been woven in recent decades."

The meeting was also attended by the Vice President for Information, Moisés Pérez Mok; the director of International Relations, Concepción Bofill and the head of the International Redacción de Prensa Latina, Juan Carlos Díaz.SPS

