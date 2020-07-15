Kenya: Timbe Sparkles but Fails to Inspire Reading to Victory

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe came on in the second half as English Championship side Reading FC lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough in a match played at the Madejski Stadium in Reading on Tuesday evening.

Liam Moore opened the scoring for Reading on 33 minutes, the assist coming from former Manchester United left-back Tyler Blackett.

BRIGHT MOMENTS

Ashley Fletcher levelled for Middlesbrough just before the break and Patrick Roberts scored the winner eight minutes to stoppage time.

Timbe came in for French midfielder Michael Olise in the 72nd minute and had some bright moments.

Reading coach Mark Bowen was disappointed with the result and blamed individual mistakes for the loss.

"At the weekend we went in front and showed real character and resilience to earn the win at Charlton, who certainly put us under more pressure than Middlesbrough did tonight. At the Valley, we stood firm and got the result. But tonight a few individuals were a little casual with the ball and we made mistakes," Bowen said in the post-match interview.

HORRIBLE

"We've done well in the last few games and just when you think, we're at home, go on and put in a performance in and stake a claim for a top half of the table finish, or even the top ten - we get beaten with a disappointing performance.

"We're in that mid-table mediocrity now, which is horrible really. It is important to strive for points in the final two games, for the fans watching at home and for the club. We've also got to look to the future now and make sure we're stronger going forward," he said.

Reading is placed 14th on the 24-team log with 56 points from 44 matches. Their next match will be against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.