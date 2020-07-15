South Africa: Lawyer Convicted of Theft of a Deceased Estate Worth R261 000

15 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gavin Du Plessis (48), former lawyer and executioner of the deceased estate, appeared at the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Monday on a charge of theft of R261 000.

Du Plessis was entitled only to R 60 000 in fees for the service he provided in June 2008. He transferred a total of R320 000 from his deceased clients estate account into his personal bank account, instead of his law firms trust account for further distribution to the beneficiaries.

The matter was reported to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Port Elizabeth when the beneficiaries did not receive the money. Furthermore he was struck off the roll of attorneys in 2009. Du Plessis pleaded guilty and the matter was postponed to 29 July 2020 for sentencing.

