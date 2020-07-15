Western Sahara: National Secretariat Praises SPLA's Efforts Against Organized Crime and Drugs

Chahid El Hafed — The National Secretariat praised the efforts of the Sahrawi army units in protecting the liberated lands of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) against the organized crime and drugs.

"The efforts of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army units to secure the region and fight drug gangs and organized crime coming from the Moroccan occupation through the wall of shame towards the countries of the region." National Secretariat's communiqué said

The National Secretariat has also highly appreciated the seizing of a number of means of transport, weapons and ammunition, and more than five tons of drugs, which the MINURSO mission witnessed its destruction.SPS