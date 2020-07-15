Tanzania: Judge Me By My Political Experience - Dr Mwinyi

ZANZIBAR CCM Presidential flag-bearer Dr Hussein Mwinyi has asked the public, especially critics, to gauge his leadership competence based on his credentials and political experience, not family background.

Dr Mwinyi made the call yesterday in an interview with a local TV station, UTV, in which he responded to claims from some detractors who think his victory in the CCM presidential primary last week in Dodoma might have been influenced by his family background.

The CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) sitting in Dodoma last Friday picked Dr Mwinyi as the party's presidential candidate for Zanzibar semi-autonomous archipelago.

He won with a big margin the intra-party election by 129 votes, equivalent to 78.65 per cent, defeating his opponents Dr Khalid Mohamed, who had 11 per cent and Shamsi Vuai Nahodha, who managed only 9 per cent of the votes.

Dr Mwinyi, the son of the second Union President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, expressed his disapproval to the claims that by winning the race within CCM, Zanzibar archipelago was now becoming a dynasty.

"My family background has completely nothing to do with my presidential aspirations. I like people to look at me as Dr Hussein Mwinyi. They should judge me based on my credentials to contest and ability to deliver once in office and not otherwise," he said.

Dr Mwinyi boasts more than 20-years experience in ministerial positions-- serving in the Ministry of Defence and National Service for 11 consecutive years, Health ( for about three years) and Ministry of State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs).

Citing his impressive track record in public service, Dr Mwinyi rubished off claims on dynasty politics in Zanzibar, saying seeking political leadership was his constitutional right just like anyone else.

He insisted children of former political leaders have the constitutional rights to forge their own political career and people should only judge them according to the qualifications and experience, not their family background.

"In democratic countries, everyone has the right to contest in elections. It's irrelevant to block someone's path only because his father was once an MP or president," he urged.

He added: "I have worked as Member of Parliament for 20 years and worked in the government in ministerial positions for 20 years. So I think it is high time to contest for the higher position. It has nothing to do with my father as he forged his own political career and long retired."

Dr Mwinyi further said in campaigns and politics, people would normally accuse other contestants with unfounded claims, but vowed not to be deterred by such detractors.

He also trashed claims that he's more a Mainlander than an Islander.

"It is true that I started my political career as an MP for Mkuranga constituency but later on I went to Kwahani constituency in Zanzibar and I have served there for 15 years, my conscience is to serve Zanzibaris diligently and uplift their incomes".

He called upon all political parties to conduct peaceful campaigns and whoever loses should concede defeat. Mwinyi junior is set to follow in the paths of his father, who served as the third president of Zanzibar between January 30, 1984 and October 24, 1985.

Mzee Mwinyi succeeded Aboud Jumbe before he went on to succeed Mwalimu Julius Nyerere as Tanzanian president from 1985 to 1995. And Dr Mwinyi will become the 8th President of Zanzibar if he wins the upcoming election on the Isles.

In another development, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) executives in Zanzibar have finalised arrangements to welcome Dr Mwinyi on the Isles, today.

Ms Catherine Peter Nao, Zanzibar CCM Secretary in the department of ideology and publicity, confirmed that Dr Mwinyi will be received at around midday today at the Abeid Aman Karume International Airport from Dar es Salaam.

"Preparations are complete. Earlier it was planned that he would use a ferry speed boat but the idea has been dropped, and now he will travel by plane," Ms Catherine informed the 'Daily News' yesterday.

She said the CCM's flag-bearer will be received by party leaders and fans before proceeding to the party's main office at Kisiwandui where he is set to visit the grave of Zanzibar's first president, the late Abeid Karume for prayers.