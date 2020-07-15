Tanzania: On Human Flourishing - CCM Party Integrity, Agenda Cardinal for State Stability

MANY people say integrity is a rare commodity, especially in politics. Well, in a sense they are right because of the biggest prevailing question; how can integrity in politics be restored when corrupt practices are rampant?

In this context, a new dawn has landed at the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). Though the journey continues and efforts towards enforcing accountability and transparency of CCM and other political parties are already on, the progress is worth noting for the move is great indeed.

For President John Pombe Magufuli (JPM) and his team, the importance of fostering a culture of integrity to effectively promote a holistic approach, and address challenges also facing many parties is significant for the future of our country.

It is therefore worth reflecting on it because the agenda is fundamental for both October 2020 polls and beyond. Indeed, things have been changing and CCM party is deliberately changing ahead as it seeks to restore its old glory.

And in an environment of systemic non integrity, since JPM became the leader of the party, and there is no question that his main focus has been to work towards ensuring that, at some point in time, he would be able to present his party to the public - in splendor, without any dented image.

Together with his team, under the able leadership of Dr Bashiru Ali, the party General Secretary, they are in full steam ahead with all their energy and enthusiasm. This is great news because the general public needed it .

Here I mean increasing concern about what I call political sleaze had been mounting and was dangerous not only for the party but the nation at large. Bravo to them. I am glad the team in the general public perception display trust, as politicians who aspire to live up to high standards of accountability.

The CCM we see now is busy creating an open culture of communication where integrity issues can be raised easily. I will explain.

A recent gesture of integrity which impressed many was the way the Central Committee (CC) of the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi which sat in Dodoma last week picked Hussein Ali Mwinyi as Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2020 Presidential Candidate nominee for Zanzibar.

It was rather unusual to see general processes and procedures being made open to the general public. I am thinking, by way of example, counting of votes in the presence of contenders. This may look small and insignificant but it made history. This is an important development in the party.

Although Chama Cha Mapinduzi has drastically changed its approach and has shown the general public, what it means and it takes to make the party an institution of unquestionable integrity, I wish CCM goodwill penetrate ahead to touch many other parties here in Tanzania and beyond.

I commend these achievements and wish to remind the CCM team and other party leaders to remember the importance of fostering a culture of integrity for the wellbeing of our country.

This I will insist because if we are successful, as a country, in building this culture, then parties, whether the party ruling or not, we will be able to effectively promote a holistic approach for the interest of the nation especially during elections.

The same spirit will wake all others concerned to better understand, especially one of the most dangerous, but not spoken issue of the impact of money in politics and in relation to the quality of polices. To do better in this area of integrity, one must not forget that controls of party and election funding need also to be effective.

Unfortunately there is still, if integrity is not insisted on, every opportunity for some leaders to re-channel money spent to obtain political influence through lobbying and other means. It can be dangerous for our nation. So, once again, well done CCM! But please keep the ball rolling.

While striving to achieve a more comprehensive solution, you must not lose sight of your immediate objectives. The journey is not over. We should be concerned especially in the area of integrity of political finance systems. It remains a problem in many African countries.

The main struggle is found in a serious lack of information on how much money parties raise and how they spend it. This continues to harm the integrity and accountability of political processes and institutions across the continent. In my view, the journey has just begun. I use the word began because the task ahead is still huge.

Yes, big in the sense that there is more work to do in areas such as citizen or party members' complaint mechanisms, whistleblowing policies and regulation, designing productive accessible procedures for reporting misconduct within the party. On a much more positive note, it is good to see CCM mechanisms for integrity related internal control and management being absorbed within the party.

Obviously, as 2020 elections, many would wish that all these efforts be part of an overall strategy to assure public integrity and mitigate the risks of money in the 2020 polls. But why is party integrity cardinal? Well, politicians with personal integrity are key to combating systemic corruption, a vice which JPM has been at the forefront in addressing.

Mr President knows that the absence of political will of politicians with integrity is risky for his possible second term, beyond October 2020. Let the same speed continue, not only for October but beyond. CCM should not stop. The task ahead is still massive. We, in the public square, are eagerly awaiting to see more.

I hope and pray that transparency and accountability will be institutionalized, with rules in place that pertain to full disclosure, freedom of information, continued public declaration of personal assets of all our leaders, under the support of Ethics Secretariat and many leaders becoming spotless and irreproachable ready to extend open invitation to public scrutiny.

Cheers!

● Dr Alfred Sebahene, PhD Social Ethics Specialist and Anti-Corruption Consultant St John's University of Tanzania Dodoma, Tanzania Email Addresses: arsebahene2@ yahoo.co.uk, alfredsebahene@gmail. com Mobile: 0767 233 997