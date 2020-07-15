Tanzania: Women Save 116.6m/ - in War Against Poverty

15 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

UNGUJA and Pemba women have through the Villages Savings and Loan Groups (VSL) saved 116.6m/- in their struggle against abject poverty in the last one year.

A total of 1,207 women who had been living in abject poverty made the savings as part of their involvement in the Women's Economic Empowerment Zanzibar (WEZA III) programme, Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA, Zanzibar) Director Dr Mzuri Issa said here yesterday.

The women involved included 513 from Unguja and 694 from Pemba.

She said the ladies from 24 Shehias were able to keep the amount of money through the weekly savings of shares valued at between 500 and 10,000/- as well as engaging themselves in various productive activities, including soap making from different spices like clove, lime and yellow, oil, vegetables and jam.

The women were selected to join the programme because they were initially not engaged in any business activity even though some of them had already formed their own families which they have to take care of.

Pemba South-based Mkanyageni Shehia, which comprises four groups, is one of the beneficiaries with 3,584,000/- in total saving.

The groups Maisha Siri, Mwanzo Mgumu, Mambo na Watu and Umoja ni Nguvu are involved in multiple projects.

Maisha Siri Chairperson, Hadia Hashim Awesu said the groups' presence has boosted women economically, adding that until mid-last year, the group members were not involved in any income generating activity.

She said after receipt of training, the group embarked on vegetable production and subsequently started producing soap, oil, tea, vanilla and poultry keeping.

"So far we have saved 3,584,000/- from our weekly deposits of between 2,000/- and 10,000/- per person," Ms Hadia said, adding that the group had successfully purchased a 1.5m/- chicken hub for poultry keeping.

She added: "We also started wood selling business to increase our capital, and through these activities, we have successfully purchased land and chicken yard for 1.5m/-."

A group member, Ms Fatma Mohamed Juma said despite the group's collective achievements, individual members have been supported to grow economically through loans.

"When I joined the group, I borrowed 300,000/- for purchase of a sewing machine, it has helped me to grow my tailoring business, and I look forward to borrowing more money to buy modern sewing machines to meet growing customer demand," said Ms Fatma.

TAMWA-Zanzibar and Zanzibar Milele Foundation (ZMF) are jointly implementing the WEZA III project in Unguja and Pemba Islands.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.