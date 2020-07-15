Tanzania: Women Save 116.6m/ - in War Against Poverty

UNGUJA and Pemba women have through the Villages Savings and Loan Groups (VSL) saved 116.6m/- in their struggle against abject poverty in the last one year.

A total of 1,207 women who had been living in abject poverty made the savings as part of their involvement in the Women's Economic Empowerment Zanzibar (WEZA III) programme, Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA, Zanzibar) Director Dr Mzuri Issa said here yesterday.

The women involved included 513 from Unguja and 694 from Pemba.

She said the ladies from 24 Shehias were able to keep the amount of money through the weekly savings of shares valued at between 500 and 10,000/- as well as engaging themselves in various productive activities, including soap making from different spices like clove, lime and yellow, oil, vegetables and jam.

The women were selected to join the programme because they were initially not engaged in any business activity even though some of them had already formed their own families which they have to take care of.

Pemba South-based Mkanyageni Shehia, which comprises four groups, is one of the beneficiaries with 3,584,000/- in total saving.

The groups Maisha Siri, Mwanzo Mgumu, Mambo na Watu and Umoja ni Nguvu are involved in multiple projects.

Maisha Siri Chairperson, Hadia Hashim Awesu said the groups' presence has boosted women economically, adding that until mid-last year, the group members were not involved in any income generating activity.

She said after receipt of training, the group embarked on vegetable production and subsequently started producing soap, oil, tea, vanilla and poultry keeping.

"So far we have saved 3,584,000/- from our weekly deposits of between 2,000/- and 10,000/- per person," Ms Hadia said, adding that the group had successfully purchased a 1.5m/- chicken hub for poultry keeping.

She added: "We also started wood selling business to increase our capital, and through these activities, we have successfully purchased land and chicken yard for 1.5m/-."

A group member, Ms Fatma Mohamed Juma said despite the group's collective achievements, individual members have been supported to grow economically through loans.

"When I joined the group, I borrowed 300,000/- for purchase of a sewing machine, it has helped me to grow my tailoring business, and I look forward to borrowing more money to buy modern sewing machines to meet growing customer demand," said Ms Fatma.

TAMWA-Zanzibar and Zanzibar Milele Foundation (ZMF) are jointly implementing the WEZA III project in Unguja and Pemba Islands.