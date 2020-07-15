Malawi: Miss Pan African Queen 2020 Calls for Malawi Model Applications

15 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

The Miss Pan African Queen 2020 organisers have urged and encouraged Malawian girls to apply and campaign for votes ahead of this year's competition.

Both the application and voting commenced on Monday, 13 July and the process is earmarked to end on 25th of this month.

In a telephone interview with Nyasa Times, Miss Pan African Queen President Trendy Isaac said the competition is open to all African girls across the globe.

"This is an open platform to all Africans across the world. This is a call to all Africans to embrace this vision, because we need a lot of unity in our continent and this a platform to achieve the vision and grow together," Isaac explained.

He was however quick to point out that the pageant's participation depends on the countries that apply.

One of Malawi models who has applied, Trimmie Chitedze said she will do whatever it takes to get the crown.

"I am willing to go far beyond Africa. My vision is to become an international model working with New York fashion week, Miss Universe, Miss World among others," said the 23 year old model who started modelling three years ago.

Trimmie has so far participated in events such as Miss University Africa, Miss Glam and glory, Moto Malawi, Miss Eastern College and Miss essence universe.

With the surge in Covid 19 transmittion across the continent, the organizers are hopeful that the finals will be held in November.

"We are hoping that national borders should be opened up by then," said Isaac.

Officially started in 2017, Miss Pan African Queen was created with the aim of empowering the African girl child with a platform to achieve her dreams and give back to the society.

Follow Miss Pan African Queen 2020 on Facebook; @MISS PAN AFRICAN QUEEN and Instagram; @Misspanafricanqueenorg.

To vote, visit https://pageantvote.net/pageants/1206/contestants/4988

