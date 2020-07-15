Malawi: Biziwick Gets Down to Business At Malawi Revenue Authority As New Boss

Feathers plucked, frisking for wrongdoing are the order of each second and minute at MRA headquarters as the new sheriff is now in town.

Nyasa Times can reveal that since his arrival on Monday this week abusers and looters are trembling in fear of unforeseen consequences for their actions taken for the past six years.

Newly appointed Commissioner General for Malawi Revenue Authority, John Biziwick and his two deputy commissioner generals Henry Ngutwa responsible for Revenue and Agness Katsonga Phiri responsible for Administration are very much in-charge of business of public tax collection from Msonkho House.

On Monday, the new Commissioner General was received by former office holder Tom Gray Malata and the two held a handover meeting.

Prior to this appointment, the new MRA Commissioner General was working at Press Corporation Limited as Group Operations Executive, a position that he has held since October, 2015.

This is the second coming to Msonkho House by Mr. Biziwick as he had served in the same capacity as MRA's Commissioner General from June 2012 to July 2014. He has worked for NBS Bank as the Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2012 and as Deputy General Manager (Operations) from 2000 to 2002.

He began his professional career at the Reserve Bank of Malawi, where he joined in 1980 as an Economist.

From 1980 to 2000, Biziwick has worked in various departments of the central bank including the Research and Statistics, Foreign Exchange, Exchange Control, and International Operations.

