Gambia: Govt Officers, Communities Sensitised On Impacts of Climate Change On Grassroots

National Environment Agency (NEA), Tuesday sensitized government officers, communities, Community Based Organization (CBOs), Women Associations within Kanifing Municipality on the impacts climate change on grassroots.

The agency is implementing the Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA+) project that aims to "contribute to the capacity of the government and people of The Gambia to adapt to increased climate variability and change" to strengthen national capacity to plan for and respond to climate change impacts in coastal areas. It will also provide support and guidance to mainstreaming of climate change into development planning.

The programme is funded by the GCCA+ of the European Union with the objective to support the implementation of recommendations that were set out in the ICZM Management and Strategic Plans (Jan 2016); National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) implementation plan for The Gambia (April 2016); to enhance institutional governance enabling planning and implementation of improved climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation measures in the Coastal and Marine Zones of The Gambia.

Addressing the training held at the Kanifing Municipal Council chambers, project officer, Fafanding Kinteh said the action seeks to benefit coastal communities and help them to adapt to impacts of climate change through institutional strengthening, knowledge management, and demonstrated implementation of the National Decree of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) approach, at national and local levels.

Mr Kinteh added that the action takes into account the inter-linkage between social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, and is aligned with Gambia's National Climate Change Adaptation Plan and strategy (NAP) as well as the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

He further said that the project aims at consolidating results and positive experiences of the previous GCCA project "support to The Gambia for integrated coastal zone management (ICZM) and the mainstreaming of climate" implemented from 2013-2016.

The project officer further stated that the action also intends to widen partnership with non-state actors (NSA) and further integrate women's rights and gender equality issues into local climate adaptation plans.

Deputy chief executive officer of Kanifing Municipal Council, Kajali Jammeh highlighted that climate change is the biggest challenge to socio-economic development efforts in this age.

Mr Jammeh hailed EU for its relentless efforts in ensuring The Gambia does not only get an integrated national plan and strategy to combat climate change but also for their help to build the resilience of our communities against climate change, particularly those along coastal and marine zones.

He noted that the efforts are geared towards the improvement of the lives of Gambians.

