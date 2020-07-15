Gambia: GRA Pledges to Strengthen Ties With Gbos

Gambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General said his office will strengthen cordial working partnership with Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBOS) to train the revenue authority staff on software and other IT techniques.

Addressing the closing of a ten-day intensive training on statistical package for the social service SPSS-CSPro, Yankuba Darboe said since the establishment of partnership with GBoS, both institutions s have been mutually benefiting from each other.

The training was organized by GRA and implemented by GBoS through the Authority's department of technical service

Mr Darboe said GBoS has been committed in implementing GRA assignments which gave the Authority the trust to engage them in training their staff on software and other installations.

He said the training will help GRA staff to improve in dealing with IT solutions, adding that the training will empower staff to be able to filter the knowledge gained in IT solutions.

He assured that there will be more engagements with GBoS in future, commending the statistics bureau for its commitment to the partnership.

"We should continue to embrace each other to better enhance our staff. GBoS is a highly reliable institution with well grounded and experienced staff."

Statistician General of GBoS, Nyakassi Sanyang expressed appreciation to the board and management of GRA for the trust and confidence reposed in them to lead the training.

Mr Sanyang said human resource is the backbone of any institution and building the capacity of staff is the only way forward.

He assured that they will continue to be committed in providing the best IT solution training to the Authority's staff to improve its service delivery system.

"GBOS is a skills and knowledge powerhouse. I urge the management of GRA to continue engaging GBoS for better collaboration and service delivery."

Essa Jallow, deputy commissioner general and head of domestic tax of GRA commended the two institutions for the partnership.

He said the two institutions complementing each others' effort is a way forward, challenging both to keep the momentum to better enhance their staff.

