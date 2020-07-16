Nigeria: CBN Seeks Exclusive Right to Bank Licensing, Revocation

16 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said, in line with international best practices and to avoid duplication of functions, it should retain exclusive right to the licensing of banks and the revocation of same when a bank goes distressed.

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, made the submission yesterday at the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions public hearing on the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), Cap B3 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2020 and the Electronic Transaction Bill 2020.

Represented by Mr. Kofo Salam-Alada, the apex bank's Director, Legal Services, the governor noted that the proposed act would serve its purpose better if it recognised the critical roles the CBN played in regulating the banking and other financial services players.

He noted that, "The global best practice is to have the banking legislation empower the financial services industry regulator to regulate banks, promote their soundness and stability; superintend issuance and revocation of operating licence without recourse to any other institution; while the Deposit insurer is in charge of bank resolution activities after the revocation of operating licence."

The CBN governor also submitted that the new amendments should consider, "The Enhancement of failing bank recovery and resolution tool kit to give more options for managing failing institutions and systemic crisis without recourse to public treasury; the creation of a credit tribunal to strengthen credit recovery processes and enforcement of collateral rights; strengthening the framework for reporting for insider transactions as part of measures to boost credit administration processes in banks; enhancements to regulatory measures for single obligor limits, transfer of significant holdings, etc. and strengthening of the sanctions regime to make it more deterrent."

Others, he said included: "The review of provisions to recognise the unique business models of new entrants into the financial services sector (e.g. non-interest banks and payment system service providers); effective management of dormant accounts to ensure efficient administration for ultimate benefit of the owners of the funds and/or their beneficiaries; enhanced requirements for payments, settlement and clearing activities to address unfolding developments and standards for regulations and supervision of systemically important banks given the risk that their activities pose to the financial system."

In his own presentation, the Managing Director of NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, said it was important that the CBN is involved in the process of licensing new banks.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.