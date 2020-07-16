Nigeria: Govt Under Pressure to Lift Ban On International Flights

16 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Pressure has continued to mount on the Federal Government to lift the ban on international flights less than a week after the reopening of airports for national flights.

But the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the apex aviation regulatory agency, insists the time is not ripe to resume international operations, even as it stated that the decision was beyond it.

The Director General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, made the clarification in response to pressure by travel agencies in the country for international flights to resume.

At the NCAA industry restart webinar held on Tuesday, travel agencies made a passionate appeal to the authority to lift the ban on international flights.

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Susan Akporiaye, and her predecessor, Bernard Bankole, spoke on behalf of the travel agencies which constitute the downstream sector of the aviation industry.

Akporiaye said since evacuation flights were carried out virtually on a daily basis since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Federal Government could lift the ban on international flights even if it would allow two or three flights per week.

Our correspondent reports that many travel agencies have been crying over the huge losses they have incurred as a result of the ban on international flights in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the travel agents at the meeting said, "If we could manage evacuation flights this way and guaranteed their safety, why can't we take in international flights which have prepared well ahead of time to ensure safety on board."

Responding to the concerns of the travel agencies, the NCAA DG disclosed that the Federal Government had started working on public health protocols for international flights.

He empathised with the travel agencies for the huge losses they were incurring, saying NCAA as an agency also generated 85 per cent of its revenue from international flights.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.