Rwanda Green Fund Gets New Management

A cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, July, 15, appointed Teddy Mugabo as the new CEO of Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA).

Mugabo who has been the Head of Business Development at FONERWA replaces Hubert Ruzibiza.

The cabinet also appointed seven new members on the Board of Directors of the environment and climate change fund.

Rwanda Green Fund is the engine of green growth in the country where it invests in projects that support the country's goal of building a climate-resilient economy.

The board will be led by Rachel Kyte as chairperson while the new vice-chairperson is Christian Sekomo Birame.

Kyte replaces Etienne Ntaganda while Birame will replace Laurence Uwambaje.

Other five new appointees to the FONERWA board include Jahan Chowdhury, Laetitia-Marie Busokeye, Christian Rugeri Nkusi, Jean-Marie Vianney Nyirimihigo and Madeleine Nyiratuza.

In other appointments, Zacharie Iyakaremye was named the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health.

Charline Murindahabi was appointed as the new Director-General of Rwanda Management Institute (RMI) with Kizito Habimana named the deputy of the same institute.

Murindahabi comes in to replace Wellars Gasamagera who was last year appointed as Rwanda's Ambassador to Angola.

Jean-Pierre Mugabo was confirmed as the new Director General at Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA).

Mugabo was hitherto heading the same agency but in interim capacity.

Prior to that, he served as the Head of Forestry Department at the former Rwanda Water and Forestry Authority (RWFA).