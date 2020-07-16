Kenya: 2 Former Kenya Pipeline Officials Arrested Over Sh30 Million Scandal

15 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday arrested two Former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) officials, over irregular payment of Sh30 million for three transformers which were never installed.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said former KPC Chief Manager-Technical Elias Maina Karumi and Former Chief Electrical Engineer Josphat Kipkoech Sirma will be arraigned in court on Thursday.

The search for the former KPC Managing Director Charles Kiprotich Tanui was also intensified with Mbarak urging him to present himself at the commission offices at Integrity Centre.

They are accused of abuse of office, making a false document and willful failure to comply with law relating to procurement.

"The EACC established that a total Sh30 million was paid to M/s Redline Limited using false documents whereas the items were never installed, tested or commissioned as per the contract agreement," Mbarak said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.