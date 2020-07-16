Botswana: U.S.$1 Billion for Women Football

Gaborone — The world football governing body has committed US$1 billion for the next four years to be invested in women's football.

Announcing during the World Football Summit through a YWF Live session recently, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino said the gesture was proof that women's football was among FIFA's top priorities.

He therefore said federations should not use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to sideline women's football, but instead help it towards a bright future that awaited it.

"One idea that came in this period and even before is that maybe we should organise the Women's World Cup every two years instead of every four years," he said.

The FIFA boss further said they would continue with the investment despite the COVID-19 crisis.

"As part of our relief plan, we have invested in women's football as well," he said.

Responding to Infantino's speech, International Working Group (IWG) on Women and Sport, board member, Game Mothibi said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the world and sport was not spared, with women's sport being at an even higher risk.

She therefore said expectations were that Infantino would take a firm stance on women's football, considering how women in football had and continued to contribute greatly in positioning football as a number one sport the world over.

Mothibi said Infantino's message was also a reminder to football organisations worldwide to use women's football resources for the right purposes.

"If women's football is a vision for FIFA president, then we expect that to cascade down to national football federations," she said.

Mothibi said this was the best time to hear sport leaders re-committing to protecting women's football against the effects of the pandemic.

"We need assurance from our leaders that all issues will be treated equally and gender discrimination will not be a factor," she said.

She said Botswana sport was also well positioned to take advantage of women's sport and invest in it, adding that women's football teams had been more successful when competing to qualify for major games than their male counterparts.

Source : BOPA