Nigeria: Magu's Invitation in His Best Interest, Says Presidency

16 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has stated that the invitation of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel was in his best interest.

Adesina said this yesterday during Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme.

The President's spokesman said Magu, who was released after nine days in police custody, was not on trial but was only invited to tell his own side of the story.

On the legality of Magu's prolonged detention, Adesina said, "If anything illegal has been done, there are ways to seek redress for it but I think it is in the best interest of everybody, including Magu for the panel to have invited him to hear his side of the story

"I can tell you on authority that before this became a public issue, the panel had been sitting for weeks and when the panel established some grounds for Mr. Magu to be invited, the President then gave approval for him to be invited and he was invited and he came."

Adesina said Magu was told to step aside to allow for a seamless investigation.

When asked if it was legal for Magu to have been detained for nine days without charge, Adesina said he was not a lawyer and as such he could not comment on legal matters.

The President's aide said the investigation of the suspended EFCC boss was a credit to the regime of Buhari.

According to him, Magu's ordeal is evidence that no one was above the law.

Magu's lawyer, Mr. Tosin Ojaomo, who was also on the programme, said all the allegations levelled against his client were false.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.