Kenya: Nyakeya - Why I Never Wanted to Lose to Gor During My Time At Mathare United

15 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Former Mathare United winger Cliff Nyakeya has revealed he never wanted to lose against Gor Mahia during his time in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Nyakeya started rising in his football career while featuring for Gor Mahia Youth but never got signed up by the senior team.

NO HARD FEELINGS

Many believe this has always fuelled his passion to do well against Gor Mahia during his time at Mathare United.

The winger, who now features for FC Masr in the Egyptian Premier League, has however revealed he has no hard feelings against the reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side.

"Gor Mahia is the biggest team in Kenya and I therefore never wanted to lose against them. Matches against them when I was at Mathare United were usually very tough and entertaining," Nyakeya said.

FAVOURITE SQUAD

"I have no personal issues with the team - I was just doing my job and I loved competing against Gor Mahia. As a player it feels good when you do well against the top teams and that always pushed me to work harder," he added.

Nyakeya also revealed his preferred Mathare United starting line up.

Goalkeeper: Job Ochieng Defenders: Martin Ongori, David Owino, Samuel Olwande, Andrew Ochieng, Midfielders: Roy Okal, Chris Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, James Kinyanjui, Alwanga, and John Mwangi Coach: Francis Kimanzi

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.