Malawi: Government Reorganizes COVID-19 Governance Structure

Lilongwe, 15 July, 2020: The Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) has announced the establishment of Covid-19 governance structure in the OPC.

According to a press statement issued and signed by the Chief Secretary to Government, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the new governance structure for Covid -19 will comprise of a National Secretariat and reconstituted Presidential Taskforce

The statement further said that the Covid 19 Secretariat will be head by Covid-19 National Coordinator and it will be responsible for issuing daily Covid-19 updates.

The Chief Secretary also said that the State President will be addressing the Nation on Covid-19 every fortnight.

The reconstituted Presidential Taskforce on Covid is Co-Chaired by Minister of Health Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Dr John Phuka from College of Medicine.

Members are Minister of Finance Hon Felix Mlusu, Minister. of Education, Hon. Agness Nyalonje, Minister of Labour , Hon. Ken Kandodo,MP, Minister of Justice , Hon Titus Mvalo, Minister of Information Hon Gospel Kazako, Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale PAC chairperson, Innocencia Chirombo, Executive Director of the Christian Health Association (CHAM), Josphy Mdambo, President of the Civil Servants Trade Union, Hon. Kondwani Nankhumwa M.P Leader of Opposition and Mkhosi Jere, Inkosi ya Makosi M'mbelwa V.