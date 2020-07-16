Malawi: Government Reorganizes COVID-19 Governance Structure

15 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Watson Maingo

Lilongwe, 15 July, 2020: The Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) has announced the establishment of Covid-19 governance structure in the OPC.

According to a press statement issued and signed by the Chief Secretary to Government, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the new governance structure for Covid -19 will comprise of a National Secretariat and reconstituted Presidential Taskforce

The statement further said that the Covid 19 Secretariat will be head by Covid-19 National Coordinator and it will be responsible for issuing daily Covid-19 updates.

The Chief Secretary also said that the State President will be addressing the Nation on Covid-19 every fortnight.

The reconstituted Presidential Taskforce on Covid is Co-Chaired by Minister of Health Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Dr John Phuka from College of Medicine.

Members are Minister of Finance Hon Felix Mlusu, Minister. of Education, Hon. Agness Nyalonje, Minister of Labour , Hon. Ken Kandodo,MP, Minister of Justice , Hon Titus Mvalo, Minister of Information Hon Gospel Kazako, Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale PAC chairperson, Innocencia Chirombo, Executive Director of the Christian Health Association (CHAM), Josphy Mdambo, President of the Civil Servants Trade Union, Hon. Kondwani Nankhumwa M.P Leader of Opposition and Mkhosi Jere, Inkosi ya Makosi M'mbelwa V.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.