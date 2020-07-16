Cameroon-U.S. - Great Health, Security Partners

President Paul Biya and the outgoing Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin on July 14, 2020 discussed ways of fostering the partnership.

Cameroon and the United States of America have long standing bilateral friendly cooperation ties in several domains with the security and health domains featuring prominently. President Paul Biya and the outgoing Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin used the Unity Palace farewell discussions on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 to explore ways of deepening the relations.

In earlier farewell meetings, the Ambassador has been exalting the excellent relations. During his audience with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on July 9, 2020, Peter Henry Barlerin said they reviewed the excellent relations the two countries have been having for the past years. He singled out cooperation in the health domain. He said the United States of America has been assisting Cameroon tackle HIV/AIDS, Malaria and now the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic which is affecting Cameroon as well as the United States of America. The US government also funded the construction of the FCFA 2 billion Public Health Emergency Centre in Yaounde that was inaugurated in 2018. The Centre coordinates all kinds of risks and has come to increase Cameroon's ability to detect and respond to public health emergencies as well as provide health assistance.

The partnership between Cameroon and the USA in security and military domain continuous to grow. Worthy of note is the assistance of the US to Cameroon to achieve mutual goals in maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and countering violent extremism in the Northern part of Cameroon. For instance, in the heart of the war against the Boko Haram terrorist sect in the Far North Region, the US government sent 300 troops based in Garoua to train and assist Cameroon's military in the war. Information from the US Embassy in Yaounde indicates that cooperation between the two countries is also remarkable in the maritime sector, especially in the security of the Gulf of Guinea. This year 2020, the US is playing a leading role in the G7+ Friends of the Gulf Guinea. The mission of the Group is to coordinate support of international partners for maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea as agreed in the Yaounde summit of 2013. On a strictly bilateral level, the US in 2016 funded the creation of six Maritime Operation Centres in Limbe, Douala and Kribi that enable operations at the sea. In 2017, the US provided Defender Class rigid hull boats to the military for maritime patrol.