Cameroon: Media Drifts, Reputation Blackening - Government Calls for Responsibility

Cameroon government through the Minister of Communication, René Emmanuel Sadi has called for caution, vigilance, discernment and vigilance in the face of persistent misinformation campaign in the country perpetrated through the traditional media and social media networks. He was speaking in Yaounde on July 13, 2020 in a joint press conference.

Talking about press freedom which he said the Cameroonian citizen fully enjoys, the Minister quoted Article 19 (2) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights adopted in New York on 16 December 1966 which stipulated that, « Everyone has the right to freedom of expression ; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kind, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in written or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice. » However, paragraph 3 of the same article specifies that the exercise of these freedoms, carries with it special duties and responsibilities. Consequently, they may be subject to certain restrictions which shall, however, be such as are provided by law and are necessary for respect of the rights and reputations of others and for the protection of national security or public order, or of public health or morals. »

Despite the clear definition of press freedom, the Minister said some current events in Cameroon such as government's indefatigable fight against the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to resolve peacefully the security crisis in the North West and South West Regions have brought to the fore blatant media drifts. He said some media organs have indulged in, « a dizzyingly high propagation of untruths, more apparent and inappropriate, with the very often aim to castigate the action of public authorities and to blacken the reputation of leading Cameroonian and foreign figures. » The Minister further noted that the untruths and other information generally fabricated or deliberated biased, are likely to undermine social cohesion and the living together of populations.

Social Media

The primary mission of the social media, the Minister stated, was that of community dialogue as constructive and as edifying, allowing virtual social interactions without geographical limits. However, welcoming and timely as the advent of the social may be, the use of this medium has become veritably deviant. Social media outlets are even more remarkable in high inclination to disseminate fake news, personal attacks, infringement of privacy, failure to respect the secrecy of the correspondence, whether public or private, unjustified attacks on the lives of others and are generally noted for the violation of the basic rules necessary for a healthy and tolerant society. In the Cameroonian context, Minister Sadi observed, the social media is used for the distortion of facts, mutations of vices into false values, hate speech, personal attack, false allegations and ungrounded assertions are the rule.