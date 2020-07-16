Cameroon: Women Football - Ligue Two to Begin Next Season

An Ordinary Board meeting of the Cameroon Women's Football League (LFFC) took place on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Yaounde.

Cameroon's women's Ligue Two championship will kick off in the 2021/2022 football season. The league will include relegated teams from the women's Ligue 1 championship and promoted teams from the divisional leagues. This is one of the major resolutions arrived at during an Ordinary Board meeting of the Cameroon Women's Football League (LFFC) that took place on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Yaounde. Present at the meeting was the President of the LFFC, Celine Eko, accompanied by the Secretary General, Pauline Manguele, and the other members of the board notably Yvonne Asta, Ufei Nseke, Marthe Ngo Mouaha. During the meeting, the members examined pertinent issues like the moral report of the president, report of the activities of the secretary general, the financial report of the season and perspectives for the 2021/2022 season, among others.

At the end of the deliberations the members recommended the modifying of the format of the Women's Tournament which will be reserved for teams of the Ligue Two regional leagues and the launching of the amateur women's tournament which will kick off as from November 2020. The board members also adopted the report of the secretary general and congratulated her for the presentation of work, thanked the Cameroon Football Federation for the technical and financial support throughout the season, the extension of all competitions registered in the action plan of 2019/2020 which did not take place due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, among others.

The President of the LFFC Celine Eko said the meeting was an opportunity to give a balance sheet of last season and the perspectives for the future. Concerning the date for the takeoff of the new season, she said the dates have been proposed pending approval by FECAFOOT.