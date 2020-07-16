Kenya Airways Resumes Local Flights

The Nation
Kenya Airways planes at JKIA in Nairobi.
15 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Mburu and Elizabeth Ojina

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed local flights today.

This comes amid strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, after halting operations for 99 days.

Its subsidiary, Jambojet, is also back to the skies.

The carrier started off with flights to Mombasa and Kisumu that took off Wednesday morning at an event flagged off by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

The Kisumu flight left the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10.30am and landed at 11:20am in the lakeside city with 66 passengers aboard.

The plane to Mombasa's Moi Airport took off at 10am.

CHANGES AT AIRPORTS

However, travelers will have to brace themselves for a markedly different environment at Kenya's airports and aboard aircrafts occasioned by new safety measures.

For instance, passengers will now be required to sanitise their hands several times, starting from the main gate up until the point of boarding the plane.

They will also pass through temperature screening points and be expected to wear face masks at all times.

Sitting and queuing at the airport has also been reconfigured to ensure social distancing, with signs placed at different points for passengers to know where to stand or sit.

CS Macharia said the government will rely on the performance of local flights to see how to go about resuming international flights.

"It is up to the KQ management to ensure it uses this period to grow demand. If the performance of domestic flights will be poor, we may have to reschedule reopening of international flights," Mr Macharia said.

NO MEALS

While on board, passengers were not offered meals as is usually the case, and were only given water.

Suspension of meals while on board is one of the measures in place for resumption of local flights.

KQ Managing Director Allan Kilavuka said the airline already projects that  demand will rise, adding that the second flight to Mombasa -- scheduled for Wednesday afternoon -- is fully booked.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Ojina

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.