Somalia: 4 Killed in IDP Camp Wall Collapse

15 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least four children were killed including a three-year-old baby and two others wounded when a wall collapsed following days of heavy rains in Mogadishu's Malable camp on Tuesday.

All four of the victims died on the spot while the injured were rushed to the hospital by locals.

Deqa Mohamed Yusuf a mother of five, has lived in the camp since fleeing her rural home and has lost three of her children when the wall collapsed at the IDP camp.

"I have lost my three daughters last night and my other child was retrieved and is nursing injuries everything is destroyed," said Deqa Mohamed.

"I'm six months pregnant and was injured in my legs while I was trying to rescue my child," she added.

Many of the displaced families are in urgent need of assistance having lost all most of their belongings to the heavy rains. Some have sheltered with relatives in the town, while others have sought help at a nearby IDP camp.

Deqa Mohamed Madow, a mother of two told radio Dalsan she was rescued and one of her children died before he was saved.

"I was breastfeeding my baby and the other one was sleeping when the wall collapsed we were trapped inside and a young man managed to save me with my daughter only," said Deqa Madow.

The rains led to flooding on major roads, which affected the movement of people and vehicles and is not the first time the rains caused fatalities in the city.

In 2015 One of the walls of Erdoğan Hospital, also known as the Digfer Hospital has collapsed on two people killing the instantly and one escaped with minor injuries.

