A delegation led by prime minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has arrived in Dhusamareb, the regional administrative capital of Galmadug on Tuesday to join up with the regional leaders and those of the federal government that is expected to be held in the coming days.

The Prime Minister's visit to Dhusamareb came a day after a three days conference by the leaders of the regional states ruled out universal suffrage polls in 2020 "almost" not possible however called on the FGS for negotiations which might save period extensions for the present management whose tenure lapses in November.

The leaders who attended the three-day conference were Mohamed Abdi Waare [HirShabelle], Abdiaziz Lafta-Gareen [Southwest], Ahmed Islam Mohamed Madobe [Kismaayo], Abdullahi Deni [Puntland] and their host Ahmed Kariye Qoor Qoor of Galmadug.osure

A Fortnite in the past, the National Independence Electoral Commission [NIEC] chairperson Halima Ismail Yarey said the board needed 9-13 months to hold the elections and asked parliament to extend its mandate.

On the other hand, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre warned against any delay to the elections, saying they must take place on time and per the constitution and the country's electoral law.

Security in Dhusamareb has been tightened with additional troops from the Somali National Army deployed in the town.