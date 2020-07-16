Somalia's PM Joins FMs Leaders in Dhusamareb for Election Talks

15 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A delegation led by prime minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has arrived in Dhusamareb, the regional administrative capital of Galmadug on Tuesday to join up with the regional leaders and those of the federal government that is expected to be held in the coming days.

The Prime Minister's visit to Dhusamareb came a day after a three days conference by the leaders of the regional states ruled out universal suffrage polls in 2020 "almost" not possible however called on the FGS for negotiations which might save period extensions for the present management whose tenure lapses in November.

The leaders who attended the three-day conference were Mohamed Abdi Waare [HirShabelle], Abdiaziz Lafta-Gareen [Southwest], Ahmed Islam Mohamed Madobe [Kismaayo], Abdullahi Deni [Puntland] and their host Ahmed Kariye Qoor Qoor of Galmadug.osure

A Fortnite in the past, the National Independence Electoral Commission [NIEC] chairperson Halima Ismail Yarey said the board needed 9-13 months to hold the elections and asked parliament to extend its mandate.

On the other hand, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre warned against any delay to the elections, saying they must take place on time and per the constitution and the country's electoral law.

Security in Dhusamareb has been tightened with additional troops from the Somali National Army deployed in the town.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.